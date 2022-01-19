Troops Dislodge IPOB/ESN Stronghold At Lilu Forest In Anambra

Troops of the Nigerian Army in a joint operation conducted with other security agencies have dislodged a notorious stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Lilu Forest in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Lilu is a border town between Imo and Anambra States, which was hitherto known to be used as an operational base of the dissidents.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Tuesday said the operations, which were conducted in the early hours of Monday, January 17, led to the neutralisation of some gunmen in a firefight that ensued.

After dislodging the dissidents from their fortress, the dogged troops recovered 10 Pump Action Shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, One Revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machetes and IPOB flags.

Other items recovered are mobile phones, laptops amongst other dangerous weapons.

The operation was jointly conducted by troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police.

General Nwachukwu stated that the operation was a well-coordinated dawn attack on the fortress, where plans were being perfected to violently enforce the illegitimate sit-at-home declaration by the irredentist groups.