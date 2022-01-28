President Buhari Sympathises With Onitsha Market Fire Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday condoled victims of the fire incident at the Main Market and Relief Market in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The President’s message was contained in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

“The President directs Federal Government’s agencies, working with the State Government, to give the necessary succor, while also urging public spirited individuals and corporate organizations to assist those whose means of livelihood have been affected by the unfortunate incidents,” the statement said.

The fire, which reportedly began on Wednesday, was said to have destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

According to some reports, it was caused by an electrical fault.