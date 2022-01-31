Okorocha Formally Declares For Presidency, Says Igbos Won’t Leave Nigeria

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha on Monday officially declared his intention to run for the presidency of Nigeria, saying that Igbos do not want to leave Nigeria.

Speaking during a World Press Conference in Abuja where he declared his interest in the post, he said the Igbos are the only people who have businesses across the different geopolitical zones of Nigeria. He said the stance of the Igbos runs contrary to the agitation championed by the Proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

The lawmaker, who represents Imo West Senatorial District, said his leadership would usher in a new Nigeria where youths would be given the chance to develop their skills and contribute to the development of the country. According to him, his leadership will make education free for all Nigerian children to ensure that everyone is educated.

“My heart bleeds because of that boy in Maiduguri or Katsina that cannot go to school. I’m not satisfied when poverty becomes the order of the day. Many countries have tagged us as the poverty capital of the world, I do not agree,” he said.

“The truth is that we are a great nation and time will come when it will be made manifest. To the youths, If I become your president, I will hand it over to the next generation. I’m not not-too-young-to-run and not too old to run, I’m only 57.

“We have 14 million out-of-school children. I will declare free education, it is something I have done.”

Responding to questions about the performance of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Senator Okorocha commended the President for his efforts, saying Nigerians cannot blame him for the problems in the country.

He stated that the problems of Nigeria are bigger than the resources available and that the country needs a leader who can create wealth and turn things around. He, however, stressed that his administration will be better than President Buhari’s a billion times.

“Buhari has done well, but he will never wish to be the best. I will beat Buhari’s record a billion times,” he added.