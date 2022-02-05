Security: Zulum Reopens Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala Road After Three Years

Three years after incessant attacks in the Lake Chad area, the Borno State government alongside the military has reopened the 137-kilometer Maiduguri-Dikwa-Mafa-Gamboru Ngala Road for motorists.

During the tape cutting event held on Friday, Governor Babagana Zulum commended the military and local vigilantes for securing the region and urged the road users to be law-abiding as well cooperate with security agencies for the full return of economic activities in the area.

The symbolic reopening of the road was done at Muna before the governor proceeded to Dikwa town to ensure that the road has been formally reopened.

The governor alongside the Theatre Commander of the Joint Taskforce Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa cut the tape signifying the official reopening of the road.

Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala Federal Highway is one of the busiest and most popular commercial roads linking the northeast sub-region to Cameroon, Chad, and the Niger Republic.

Three years ago, the road was shut down as a result of several attacks on the major towns of Dikwa, Mafa, and Gamboru Ngala, crippling economic activities.

Goni Bura, a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state during the event told Channels Television that the reopening of the highway will benefit not only Nigerian citizens but those in Cameroon and Niger Republic.

He also appreciated the state government for donating patrol vehicles to the security agents.

Before the reopening, the military has been escorting passengers and travellers to and fro on the highway to protect them from insurgency attacks.