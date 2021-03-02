Terror As Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Dikwa LGA In Borno

There are reports that insurgents have attacked Dikwa Local Government, a Borno town some 90 kilometers east of Maiduguri.

The attack is coming 24 hours after the state governor Babagana Zulum returned from a trip after spending three nights in Dikwa.

Zulum left Maiduguri on Wednesday, a day after Marte was liberated, and proceeded to Dikwa where he stayed till Saturday, proceeded to Ngala, and returned to Maiduguri on Sunday.

The attack reportedly occurred on Monday night through the early hours of Tuesday, with the insurgents destroying government facilities, the Shehu’s palace and hospitals belonging to NGOs.

Channels Television gathered from sources stuck in Dikwa that the insurgents are currently moving freely in the town, and have mounted a checkpoint at the exit preventing people from fleeing to Maiduguri.

The Chief of Army staff had recently visited the headquarters of the Army Super Camp 9 located in Dikwa is where he gave troops a 48-hour ultimatum to clear insurgents from neighboring Marte local government.

At least 35,000 people had fled Marte to Dikwa when the insurgents attacked.

But officials say they are not able to return the displaced people even after the military liberated the town (Marte) because of reports of land mines planted on the roads by the insurgents.

It is not clear at this moment if there are any casualties.