11 Persons Sentenced To Death In Niger

11 persons from Anfani community in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State, have been sentenced to death by hanging, after being found guilty of nine counts brought against them.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Maimuna Abubakar of Minna High Court No. 6, noted that the prosecuting counsel had proved the charges against the 11 people beyond reasonable doubt.

He, however, noted that 14 others who had been arraigned along with the convicted persons were discharged and acquitted.

The judgement comes nearly three years after about 25 persons from Afani were charged to the Minna High Court by the Office of the Attorney General through the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

They were charged on October 7, 2019, for killing seven people from Gaba community, as well as over a land dispute in Lavun local government.