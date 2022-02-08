Five Kidnap Victims Rescued In Kunchin Kalgo Forest, Zamfara

Police authorities in Zamfara State have rescued five kidnap victims in Kunchin Kalgo Forest.

They were rescued on January 27 and February 3, 2022, during search and rescue by security agents in the state.

Spokesperson of the Zamfara police command, Mohammed Shehu disclosed this on Tuesday, while addressing journalists at the police Headquarters in Gusau, the state capital.

According to him, the victims were rescued unconditionally by troops during extensive search and rescue operations by security operatives in Kunchin Kalgo forest located in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: One Killed As Police Foil Attack On Command Post In Kogi

Four of the victims were from Zuru Local Government Area of Kebbi State but were abducted along Yankara – Tsafe road, while the other victim was abducted in Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State.

He also revealed that the victims spent eleven days in the hands of their captors.

“All the victims were rescued unconditionally during an extensive search and rescue operations conducted at Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA. The rescued victims have undergone medical treatment and have been debriefed by the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Elkanah sympathises with the victims for the suffering they passed through within the period they spent in captivity,” Shehu said.

He assured residents of the state that police in collaboration with other security agencies and state government will continue to work to ensure the unconditional rescue of all kidnapped victims across the state.