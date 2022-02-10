Advertisement

Two Policemen Shot As Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ibadan

Bukola Oriowo  
Updated February 10, 2022
The scene of the robbery on Iwo Road, Ibadan on February 10, 2022.

 

Two policemen have been shot as armed robbers attacked a bullion van at the Iwo Road area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The attack which happened on Thursday, left people scampering for safety as the exchange of gunshots between the robbers and security agents attached to the bullion van lasted for some minutes. Commuters were forced to abandon their cars in the middle of the road as security operatives struggled to repel the attack.

READ ALSO: NNPC GMD Reveals How ‘Adulterated Fuel’ Was Imported And The Importers

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, who conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the crime, confirmed that two policemen were shot. She, however, said that one of the robbers was also shot during the attack but the robbers made away with his body.

While describing the attack as a coordinated one, Onadeko said all exit points in Ibadan have been placed on red alert. According to her, the move is to prevent the fleeing suspects from escaping.

Meanwhile, a series of amateur videos show some commuters with gunshot wounds and two policemen lying motionless after the gun duel with the robbers.

It is unclear how much money the robbers made away with but police authorities say measures are in place to prevent escape for the suspects as investigations begin to unravel those behind this audacious attack.

See more photos from the scene below:

 



More on Headlines

Reps Ask NNPC To Suspend Companies That Imported Adulterated Fuel

2023 Elections: Don’t Interfere With Nigerian Politics, Buhari Warns New Diplomats

Restructuring: ‘No Justice’ In What Bayelsa Gets From Oil Revenues, Says Governor Diri

NNPC GMD Reveals How ‘Adulterated Fuel’ Was Imported And The Importers

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV