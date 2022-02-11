Some Governors Use Buhari As Excuse For Failure, Says Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has accused some state governors of using his principal as an excuse for their ineptitude in office.

In an article titled ‘Zulum Zooms In’ posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, Adesina alleged that such governors were seeking hero status by antagonising the President.

“If they owe salaries and pensions, once the month is ending, they begin to abuse the President, thinking their people would forget the outstanding salaries and pensions,” he said.

“When they have not built a single kilometre of road, it is Buhari. When infrastructure has decayed under them, it is Buhari. When they can’t secure the lives and property of the people they govern, it is Buhari.”

He stressed that despite the opposition from these governors, some still come in the “cover of darkness” and were still granted access by the President.

READ ALSO: Buni Committee Proposes BoT Replacement, Other Amendments To APC Constitution

Not In Charge

Adesina believes people are not oblivious to the root cause of their issues and will not be distracted by the antics of such governors.

“They play to the gallery, thinking they will receive applause from their people,” he stated. “No, the only sound the people hear is the rumbling from their bellies, due to hunger. And they know where their problems come from.”

Adesina also debunked the claim of two local governments being under the control of Boko Haram, saying that the military was in control of the local governments.

“A couple of weeks earlier, the media had been awash with stories of two local governments being under Boko Haram occupation, credited to the governor, making it seem contrary to the position of the President that no Nigerian territory is now in the hands of terrorists,” he said.

“The two local governments are not under Boko Haram occupation. It is just that the people don’t feel safe enough to return home. Boko Haram is not in charge of the places.

“The military actually occupies the local governments, not insurgents. Just that the people don’t feel confident enough to return yet.”