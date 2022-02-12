Ethiopia’s Ulfata Geleta Wins Lagos City Marathon

Ulfata Deresa Geleta of Ethiopia has won this year’s edition of the 42km Lagos City Marathon.

The North African raced through some roads in Nigeria’s commercial capital on Saturday morning to beat scores of participants to claim the price.

He crossed the finish line at 2 hours 11 minutes and 54 seconds.

Organisers of the competition had announced the sum of $30,000 as the grand prize for the winner of the 42km race.

The 2022 edition of the Lagos City Marathon is the seventh in the series held in the state.

As early as 6am, participants trooped to the starting point of the 42km race at the entrance of the National Stadium in Surulere.

They ran all the way to the Eko Atlantic City along the Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island, although not all who started finished the race.

On the other hand, the 10km runners began their contest at Lekki Phase I and raced to the finishing point also at the Eko Atlantic City.

Shortly after the race was over, Geleta was presented with a cheque of $30,000 as the prize for winning the 42km race.

The first runner-up from Kenya, David Barmasai, who finished the 42Km race in 2 hours, 13 minutes and 33 seconds, also received a cheque of $20,000.