Pregnant Sheyi Shay Shows Off Baby Bump In New Music Video

Nigerian Music star, Deborah Oluwaseyi, popularly known as Seyi Shay is pregnant.

She unveiled her baby bump in her new video for her latest track, ‘Big Girl,’ cradling her baby bump in the last few seconds of the video.

The music video started with a quote by Serena William talking about the success of women.

“Big Girl,” is produced by Kel-P, and is a reflection of Seyi Shay’s thoughts on the true definition of the words “Big Girl.”

The unveiling of her bump confirms speculations whether Sheyi Shey is pregnant or not.

Last year in a video, she announced her ‘Big Girl’ single in a video posted on social media. In the video, she wore an off-white sweatshirt and a pair of black three-quarter tights. While dancing in the video, she flaunted what appeared to be a growing baby bump.

Sheyi Shay was a judge on a music talent show, Nigerian Idol last year. But this year she is replaced. Simi and Dbanj debut as new judges on the show.

In a post on her social media, she congratulated the new judges.