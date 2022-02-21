Police Foil Attack On Community Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Police operatives have foiled an attack by suspected terrorists in a community located along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

According to the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, the operatives acting on intelligence report sighted the bandits who were in large numbers around Kurmin Kare village, a locality along Kaduna – Abuja highway of Chikun Local Government Area.

He said the terrorists were on a heinous mission to an unidentified location, when operatives of the command led by the Divisional Police Officer, Kateri, immediately mobilised to the location and successfully repelled the bandits, forcing them to abort their criminal intent.

Jalige further disclosed that the operation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle loaded with ten (10) rounds of live 7.62x39mm ammunition as well as one hundred and eighty (180) rounds of live 7.92x57mm General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) ammunitions.

Though many of the bandits escaped with bullet wounds, the PPRO explains that effort is being intensified to locate the injured terrorists for possible arrest and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the police authorities have urged all the adjoining communities to report any person with suspicious injuries to the nearest security formation.