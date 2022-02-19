Police Arrest Fake Inspector In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it has arrested a 38-year-old man, Akinyemi Thomas, for allegedly impersonating as a police inspector.

Thomas was stationed along the Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, said the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that the suspect was apprehended on Thursday while policemen attached to the Sagamu Divisional Police Headquarters were on a routine patrol of the area with the Divisional Police Officer, Godwin Idehai.

“They (the security operatives) sighted the suspect in full police camouflage uniform under the bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway,” Oyeyemi said.

“His (the suspect’s) conduct raised the suspicion of the policemen who then stopped to question him. Immediately he sighted them, he took to his heels and was subsequently arrested.”

On interrogation, according to the command’s spokesman, the suspect confessed to have been a dismissed policeman, but he was using the uniform to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

Some of the items recovered from him included the uniform and a police warrant card.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Lanre Bankole, ordered a full investigation into the activities of the suspect with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible.