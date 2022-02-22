APC Governors Have Agreed On Simple, Equitable Zoning Formula – El-Rufai

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed on a simple and equitable zoning formula for all geopolitical zones.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, said this on Tuesday after the governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, and in reaction to criticisms that the party was divided.

“There’s no way you can have 22 Governor agreeing on every issue. You can have differences, but to call it division is taking it too far.

Read Also: APC Governors ‘In Support Of’ New National Convention Date

“But after our meeting last night and our briefing with PMB today, we are all on the same page. We have agreed on a simple, equitable and fair zoning formula for all geopolitical zones. By God’s grace by March 26 we will hold the APC national convention.

“Let there be no doubt that the Progressive Governors are United in our resolve to ensure that the Peoples Destruction Party doesn’t come back to power,” El-Rufai said.

The APC had on Monday postponed its National Convention to March 26.

Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, revealed this after the meeting with President Buhari.

The convention was earlier billed for February 26.

However, after the meeting, the governors said they were in support of the party’s new date for its national convention.