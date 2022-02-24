Ukraine’s Official Twitter Account Posts Caricature Of Hitler, Putin

The official Twitter account of Ukraine has taken a swipe at the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, with a tweeted caricature amidst the country’s invasion on Thursday.

Putin had announced a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

Weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine.

The tweet depicted the Head of the Third Reich, Adolph Hitler touching the Russian strongman cheek in a show of approval

“This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now,” the caption read,

Heavy fighting is ongoing between Russian and Ukrainian forces for control of an airbase on the northern outskirts of Kyiv, a senior Ukrainian officer said Thursday, as dozens of attack helicopters swooped on the area.

“Fighting is underway for Gostomel airfield,” armed forces chief Valeriy Zaluzhny said in a statement posted online. Shortly earlier, AFP reporters had seen helicopters flying low over the city from the north.