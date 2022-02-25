Again, Explosion Rocks Niger Community

An Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) has exploded at Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.

This was confirmed in a statement by co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki on Friday.

The explosion comes a few days after the first-ever bomb blast occurred at the same Galadima Kogo, on Monday.

According to the statement, the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained as the affected areas are not yet accessible due to fear of further possible explosions.

Kokki noted that preliminary reports are, however, not suggestive of any loss.