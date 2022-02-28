Ukraine: About 2,000 Nigerians Ready To Be Evacuated – Onyeama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday said about 2,000 Nigerians have crossed the Ukraine border into neigbouring countries.

The Minister made the comment while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He also announced that evacuation of Nigerians from the neigbouring countries will begin on Wednesday.

“Over a thousand Nigerians have crossed into Romania,” the Minister said. “About 250 have crossed into Poland; we have similar figures in Budapest, Hungary. Slovakia is rising also, about the 200 hundred mark.

READ ALSO: Ukraine Demands ‘Immediate Ceasefire’, Russian Withdrawal

“There are some Nigerians in a place called Sumy, close to the Russian border. About 150 of them are now looking to cross into Russia. We’ve asked the ambassador in Russia to try and get a permit for them. And we are hoping that by Wednesday, we can start deploying planes to start bringing back the Nigerians.”

Nigerians have continued to flee Ukraine after Russia invaded the East European nation last week.

Talks commenced between both parties on Monday but fighting has continued in Ukrainian cities.