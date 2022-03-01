Gunmen Abduct Two Construction Workers In Niger

Two construction workers have been abducted by gunmen along the Lambata Izom road in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m on Monday making motorists to park at a distance for fear of being abducted.

They added that the workers were beaten and tied while two of them were taken away by the bandits.

Motorists who witnessed the incident said they had to wait until the terrorists complete their operations.

They added that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air for several hours.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun in a statement confirmed the incident and explained that the gunmen were engaged by men of the police force and the military from Suleja.

“On 28/02/2022 at about 1500hrs, information was received that armed bandits attacked Dajigbe village via Lambata, Gurara LGA and abducted some victims

“However, upon the receipt of this information, the Command mobilised a team of Police operatives, Military personnel from Zuma barracks, Suleja, and vigilante members to the area.

“The hoodlums were vehemently engaged in a gun battle, and in the process, two bandits were neutralised and four motorcycles were recovered from the bandits, while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries,” the statement read in part.

The police added that due to the gun battle, there was a temporary motorists stoppage along Suleja-Minna road, but normalcy was later restored for free flow of traffic.