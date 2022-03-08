APC National Secretary Alleges Plot To Remove Him

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe on Tuesday said there are plans to remove him from the position.

There were insinuations earlier that he had resigned as he was reported to have moved his personal belongings from his office at the APC National Secretariat.

The acting caretaker committee chairman of the party, Governor Abubakar Bello, while speaking to journalists at the party’s secretariat on Tuesday, had declined to comment on the matter when asked.

But, speaking exclusively to Channels Television, Sen Akpanudoedehe said he hasn’t resigned but that there was a plot to push him out.

His comments comes barely a day after Governor Bello declared himself the acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) amid speculations that Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has been sacked as the chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Governor Bello has said he does not know the whereabouts of Governor Buni and his current post in the party.

“I am not aware of any position at the moment,” he said. “I know he has travelled.”

According to Bello, he has the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party.

The developments are expected to stir controversy among stakeholders in the party as the APC prepares for its national convention this month.