President Condemns Murder Of Vigilante Members In Kebbi

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned what he described as “the brutal murder of tens of vigilante members in Kebbi State by bandits who ambushed them in the Sakaba/Wassagu Local Government Area.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba, President Buhari said the spate of criminality is shocking.

Read Also: Bandits Kill Several In Kebbi Community – Police

He, however, assured Nigerians that the present administration will do all it takes to decisively tackle the menace.

The President further stated that his greatest concern is the threat to life posed by the murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no regard for the sanctity of life.

Extending his sympathy to the families of the affected victims, he called on the nation’s security forces to be more proactive and increase their efforts in order to frustrate the operational plans of the terrorists before they launch any attacks.