Police Arrest Over 200 Bandits, Killer Of Retired Air Force Officer In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested over 200 bandits and 20 armed robbery suspects. The command also arrested the suspected killer of a Retired Senior Air Force Officer at Rigasa community in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Kaduna Police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed this on Wednesday while parading the principal suspect, Muhammad Giwa, before reporters at the Command Headquarters.

The deceased officer, Retired Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Maisaka, was murdered in his residence at A27 Makarfi Road in Rigasa on November 8, 2021.

ASP Jalige disclosed that the suspect has confessed, saying he and his cohorts at large had extorted money running into millions of naira from the victim at different times by threatening to kill him if he fails to meet up with their demands.

The police spokesman said efforts are still ongoing to apprehend all others involved in the killing of the officer.

According to him, the suspects, including the bandits, are at various stages of investigation and will be charged to court upon completion of inquiry.

He further revealed that the command recovered 18 AK47 Rifles, 2000 live ammunition of different Caliber, 11 Pump Action Guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols, 140 Shotgun 12-Guage cartridges, seven vehicles of different brands, and nine motorcycles.