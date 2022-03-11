Advertisement

2.5 Million People Have Now Fled Ukraine – UN

Updated March 11, 2022
A Ukrainian woman who fled the war in her country takes refuge in the main hall of an athletic complex in the Moldovan capital Kishinev, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)

 

 

Two and a half million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded and another two million have been internally displaced by the war, the United Nations said Friday.

The UN Refugee Agency’s chief Filippo Grandi blamed the mass displacement on what he called a “senseless war” that began on February 24.

“The number of refugees from Ukraine — tragically — has reached today 2.5 million,” UNHCR chief Grandi tweeted.

“We also estimate that about two million people are displaced inside Ukraine. Millions forced to leave their homes by this senseless war.”

 

A man holds his child as families, who fled Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, wait to enter a refugee camp in the Moldovan capital Chisinau on March 3, 2022. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

 

Paul Dillon, spokesman for the UN’s International Organization for Migration, said the two and a half million people who had fled Ukraine included 116,000 nationals from other countries.

Before Russia invaded, more than 37 million people lived in Ukrainian territory under the control of the central government in Kyiv.

 

Families, who fled Ukraine, carry their belongings after crossing the Moldova-Ukrainian border’s checkpoint near the town of Palanca on March 2, 2022. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

 

More than half of those who have fled have gone to Poland.

Russian strikes hit civilian targets in central Ukraine’s Dnipro city on Friday, as Moscow’s troops edged closer to the capital Kyiv that, according to its Mayor Vitali Klitschko, has lost half of its estimated 3.5 million population since the war began.

 

 

A child, who fled Ukraine, hugs a teddy bear after crossing the Moldova-Ukrainian border’s checkpoint near the town of Palanca on March 2, 2022. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

 

 

Jordanian nationals who fled the war in Ukraine arrive at Marka military airport on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Amman upon their evacuation by a military flight from Romania on March 2, 2022. (Photo by Khalil MAZRAAWI / AFP)

 

A woman who fled Ukraine hugs a girl wrapped in a blanket in front of a tent after crossing the Moldova-Ukrainian border’s checkpoint near the town of Palanca on March 2, 2022. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)


