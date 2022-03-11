NDLEA Seizes Smuggled Opioid Capsules In Lagos Port

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), have intercepted three million capsules of opioids at Jaelith Bonded Container Terminal under Tincan seaport in the Apapa area of Lagos.

Opioids are said to be more dangerous and potent than tramadol

The seizure came a day after 8.6 kilogrammes of cannabis were impounded in another operation in the city.

The street value of the drugs could not be immediately determined.

The illicit drugs were intercepted at the port during an inspection on March 7, the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi said in a statement.

“The seizure of 3,000,000 capsules of Tapentadol and Carisoprodol… followed a similar operation in which anti-narcotic officers of the agency also intercepted 8,613 kilogrammes of cannabis smuggled in from Ghana,” he said.

He said the capsule consignment was said to have originated from China and was falsely labelled as containing 271 packages of insulating fittings and industrial office printing machines.

But investigations revealed information on the bill of laden and shipping documents was fake and the shipment came from India.

He said some suspects had been arrested over the illegal shipments.

A senior Nigerian police officer, Abba Kyari, is currently facing charges for drug trafficking and his alleged links with an international drug cartel.

Chairman/ Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has commended the officers and men of the Tincan Port and Lagos Command of the agency for their vigilance and commitment to the mission to rid Nigeria of illicit drugs.

He also applauded the current synergy and working relationship between the agency and other law enforcement agencies in the country.