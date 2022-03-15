Dowen School Nurse Testifies, Narrates How Sylvester Oromoni Was Treated

A resident nurse at the Lekki-based Dowen College, Omobola Kayode, has testified before the coroner inquiring into the controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni.

The nurse who said she was trained in Ukraine started working at the school in November 2021, a few days before the death of the 12-year-old student.

She testified that on November 22, the deceased came to the school clinic in the company of a friend and complained of thigh pain.

“He (Sylvester) was fine when he came in,” Omobola told the coroner. “He came in the company of a friend. He complained that he wanted to pick a bible from the floor and he had hip pain on the right.”

Based on the complaint, the nurse narrated that she was instructed by the school doctor to massage the area and administer a pain killer.

“I massaged his right thigh with a heat spray. I administered paracetamol and he slept off thereafter. He didn’t show any symptoms of fever and there was no sign of trauma.

“After he woke up, he went back to his room,” she added.

Omobola who affirmed that she stays in the female hostel with the students revealed that later in the evening of the same day, she went to Sylvester’s hostel for a follow-up and the housemaster called out the boy for her.

She said noticed he was limping and again, she massaged the thigh while at his hostel. The next day, she said she met the boy in the sickbay and helped to prepare him for his uncle who came to pick him up.

“The school doctor had spoken with his mother the day before and the mother had indicated that someone would be sent to pick up the boy,” the nurse said.

When asked how the boy left the school, she explained that he was ‘assisted’ by his uncle, saying “He (Sylvester) put his hand around his uncle and he limped out.”

The nurse who described the ailment of the boy as minor also testified that she didn’t get any information that he sustained injuries while playing football, neither did she notice any scalding of the lips or injury to the ankle.

Asked why she described the ailment as minor when Sylvester’s parents were called to come and pick him up, the witness stressed that the school’s doctor called his parents, not her.

She mentioned that apart from the doctor, there was another nurse, Kafayat who also works with her at Dowen College.

“On the day the deceased left the school, Nurse Kafayat was in the clinic attending to other students,” Omobola testified.