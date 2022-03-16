Advertisement

Russian Media Regulator Blocks Websites Of At Least 10 Media

Updated March 16, 2022
Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor blocked access to at least a dozen media websites on Wednesday, in a crackdown online that sharply escalated after President Vladimir Putin sent in troops to Ukraine.

AFP was unable to access at least a dozen Russian and foreign-based media inside the country. These included award-winning investigation website Bellingcat, a Russian-language Israeli news site and regional websites, like Permdaily.ru. Their websites were listed as blocked by Roskomnadzor.



