Invasion Of Justice Odili’s Home Driven By Greed – Special Investigator

A special investigator commissioned by the Nigerian Bar Association has concluded that the invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence in Abuja was driven by financial gain.

The invasion of the Justice’s house made headlines last October, sparking outrage among many Nigerians.

“Having reviewed all the oral and documentary evidence relating to the matter, I am of the firm view that the unwholesome invasion was driven by greed and the quest for financial gain by the ring leaders,” Dr. M.O Ubani said in a special report document obtained by Channels Television on Thursday.

However, the report fell short of stating whether the invasion was politically motivated.

Dr Ubani was unable to interview the suspects involved in the matter and the Nigeria Police “which did not accord me an audience after repeated efforts.”

To reach his conclusions, he interviewed the Chief Justice of Nigeria; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami; the victim, Hon. Justice Mary Peter-Odili; the Chief Judge of High Court of the FCT, and the Chief Magistrate who issued the search warrant that set the invasion in motion, Emmanuel Iyanna.

“While I was unable to assess the suspects as they were already in custody, I was able to obtain their extra-judicial statements which gave significant insights into their roles in the matter,” Dr Ubani said.