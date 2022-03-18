Russia Offers Admissions To Nigerians

The Russian Federation says it’s Ministry of Education is willing to offer admissions to Nigerians who want to continue their education in Russia.

The Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the Middle East and African Countries and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mikhail L. Bogdanov, said this on Friday when he met with the Russian ambassador to Nigeria, Abdullahi Shehu.

Receiving the Nigerian Ambassador in his office, Bogdanov assured Shehu that the Russian Government will provide the necessary assistance to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens in Russia.

This comes amidst the current Russia-Ukraine crisis which has resulted in many fleeing Ukraine for safety.

During their conversation, the situation in Ukraine was discussed, as well as a range of topical matters regarding the future development of the traditionally friendly Russia-Nigeria relations, including efforts to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, science, technology, culture, humanitarian sphere and other fields.

The Minister recalled the warm and beneficial relationship between Nigeria and the Russian Federation, including the latter’s military and political support to Nigeria during the civil war and subsequent assistance to Nigeria to build the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, as well as assistance for nuclear technology development for peaceful purposes.

He further assured the Nigerian envoy that Russia considers Nigeria as an important country and a strategic partner in Africa and will continue to strengthen the bilateral relationships.

In response, His Excellency, Professor Abdullahi Shehu thanked the Government of the Russian Federation for its concern and assistance towards the plights of Nigerians.

He highlighted the cordial relations between both countries at the bilateral, continental and global levels, including Nigeria’s support towards the Russia-Africa Summit, as well as other global issues such as the fight against terrorism, climate change and international peace and security.

The Ambassador further asked the Russian authorities to provide the necessary conducive environment for the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians in the Russian Federation as well as strengthening bilateral relations in all sectors.