I Will Leave Nigeria If Tinubu Becomes President – Bode George

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Bode George on Saturday said he will leave Nigeria if Bola Ahmed Tinubu becomes President of Nigeria.

Mr George was speaking at a press briefing in Lagos.

“I am happy the President has signed the new electoral bill,” he said. “If by whatever chance he gets to the villa, I won’t be part of this country. And I am not joking. I can go to Ghana and be watching with binoculars from afar. You will see what will happen.

“This is Alpha-Beta in Lagos. He will create some Alter-Beta somewhere to carry your money. His wife will now be Senate President. His son will be Governor of Lagos. His daughter will be Iyaloja of Nigeria.

“What has he done to prove that he deserves to be honoured by anybody in this country?”

Mr Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, has declared his intention to run for President in 2023.