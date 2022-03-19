President Buhari Doesn’t Understand Nigeria – Tambuwal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to govern Nigeria.

He made the comment during his visit to the Kaduna State PDP Secretariat to solicit support for his presidential ambitions in 2023.

Mr Tambuwal, a stalwart of the opposition PDP, has declared his intention to run for President.

“The President doesn’t understand Nigeria and the dynamics of modern governance,” he said. “And we need, for us to really address the challenges of Nigeria’s situation today, have at the top of the leadership of this country someone that understands Nigeria itself.

“Someone that can reach out and consult and build consensus on issues that concerns Nigerians.

“You can only do that if you have the necessary network.

“We need someone that can unify this country, someone that is Pan-Nigerian, someone that understands the dynamics of modern day governance. Someone that has democratic governance experience, in terms of either being in the executive or legislative arm of government.”

Speaking on the state of the nation, Governor Tambuwal described the administration of President Buhari as a tale of forced marriage.

He also lamented the near collapse of the nation’s economy under the current administration.