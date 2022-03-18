Advertisement
PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From London
President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after spending some time in the United Kingdom for medical checkup.
The President had departed for the United Kingdom on March 6 after handing over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
He was scheduled to be away for two weeks.
Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina had described the medical checks as routine.
See more photos of the President’s return below:
