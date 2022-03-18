Advertisement

PHOTOS: President Buhari Returns To Abuja From London

Updated March 18, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country from the United Kingdom on March 18, 2022.
President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country from the United Kingdom on March 18, 2022.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after spending some time in the United Kingdom for medical checkup.

The President had departed for the United Kingdom on March 6 after handing over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He was scheduled to be away for two weeks.

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina had described the medical checks as routine.

See more photos of the President’s return below:

President Muhammadu Buhari was welcomed by the security chiefs and his security aides after he returned to the country from his London trip on March 18, 2022.
This photo shows President Muhammadu Buhari with others shortly after he returned to the country on March 18, 2022.
A photo taken on March 18, 2022, shows President Muhammadu Buhari after he returned to the country from his London trip.


