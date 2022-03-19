Three Persons Killed At BUA Sokoto Cement Factory Explosion

At least three persons have been confirmed dead after an Explosion at the Sokoto Factory of BUA Cement.

Witnesses said the explosion occurred on Friday morning, killing workers on the factory.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at the time of this report, but a source at the factory said, the victims were repairing a tank that contains a large quantity of diesel when it occurred.

Eyewitnesses also said the fire was quenched by combined efforts of Federal and State fire services working with the internal fire service department in the factory.

Efforts to get further details from officials of the company were not responded to as calls put across were not answered and text messages were not replied.

The spokesperson of the Sokoto State Fire Service, Bello Baban Addini, confirmed the report of the explosion at the factory.

He, however, said the agency could not tell the exact cause of the explosion at the time of filing this report.