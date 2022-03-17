Another Fire Incident Destroys 448 IDP Shanties In Borno

At least 448 houses, mostly shanties, occupied by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been destroyed at Mafa local government council in Borno State.

This comes less than three weeks after a fire incident destroyed houses at IDP camps in Konduga and Muna garage in Maiduguri.

The latest fire incident occurred on Wednesday at the newly relocated IDP camp at Government Girls Secondary School, Mafa, 50 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Northeast Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Usman Mohammed-Aji, confirmed the event to Channels Television.

He said no life was lost in the incident.

However, properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed.

Mohammed-Aji explained that NEMA and fire fighters have been conducting sensitization for the returnees to forestall further occurrences of fire at the IDP camps.

The Executive Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum had earlier pledged to construct permanent shelters for the IDPs so as to mitigate the frequent fire outbreak.