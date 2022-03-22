Advertisement

NATO Invites Zelensky To Address Summit Via Videolink

Updated March 22, 2022
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian presidential press-service on March 21, 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing Ukrainian people during a broadcast speech. STR / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to address a special NATO summit Thursday discussing the Russian invasion of his country, an official said.

“President Zelensky is invited to address the NATO summit via video link,” the NATO official said Tuesday.

“This will be an opportunity for allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelensky about the dire situation facing the people of Ukraine because of Russia’s aggression,” the official added.

Zelensky’s spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov confirmed that the Ukraine leader would be taking part in the summit and addressing it.

Zelensky will seek help in ending the Russian invasion, Interfax-Ukraine quoted the spokesman as saying.

“This could be in several forms. Close airspace, provide Ukraine with powerful air defence systems and aviation,” he said.

The NATO official said members would examine with Kyiv how the “allies can reinforce their support for Ukraine”.

The summit coincides with a G7 summit and a European Union summit which will also be held in Brussels.



