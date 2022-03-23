2023 Polls: Atiku Formally Declares Intention To Run For President

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has formally declared his intention to run for the presidency in 2023.

He made the official announcement during an event at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

If elected, Atiku promised to focus on unity, security, economy, education and devolving more resources and powers to the federating units.

“We will operate a liberal economy that allows small businesses to grow through lower taxes for small businesses and low-income earners,” he said in a series of tweets.

“Though we all have different lives and goals and desires we all want one future.

“Nigeria is a land of possibility. There is no challenging background that will make any Nigerian give up. I am a living witness to what is possible in Nigeria”.

Atiku, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is one of the top politicians to have officially declared interest in the 2023 presidential race.

He had been Vice President for eight years between 1999 and 2007 and in 2019, entered the race for President.

He, however, lost to the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Three years after, he has picked up that ambition again, with a promise to transform the country’s economy among other things.

“This time around is different; our journey will not end at the poll; we will get to work and rescue Nigeria. I invite every Nigerian to join me in this mission to save our dear country,” Atiku said at Wednesday’s event.

“I have never been this optimistic, and with your support and God’s grace, we will get to the promised land. I know as one, we can rescue Nigeria. I know as one, we can get it done.”