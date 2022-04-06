Kaduna Train Attack: Kidnapped BOA MD Regains Freedom

The Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan, who was one of the kidnapped victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, has regained freedom from the terrorists.

He was among the several passengers that were declared missing by their families.

The police authorities are yet to confirm his release, but a top Government official, told Channels Television that the Bank of Agriculture MD was freed on Wednesday afternoon after spending a week in the hands of his abductors.

Read Also: Court Orders FG To Comply With 35% Affirmative Action For Women

Upon his release, he was immediately taken to the hospital for proper medical treatment.

The source, however, did not state if any ransom was paid to the terrorists before Ali-Hassan was released from their custody.

The BOA MD and others were abducted last Monday, March 28 by terrorists who bombed an Abuja-Kaduna bound train carrying over 362 passengers.

Eight People were killed and 26 others injured from the attack.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, (NRC) while confirming the incident, said about 392 passengers were on board the ill-fated train.

According to the NRC, while about 182 have safely reunited with their families, about 162 other passengers remain missing.