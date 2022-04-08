Protests Rock Osogbo Over Alleged Extra-Judicial Killings

Some members of the Civil Society Organisations in Osun State have stormed major roads in Oshogbo, as they threaten to continue to demand justice for innocent residents that have been allegedly unjustly killed in the state by police officers.

The groups vowed to mobilise youths to begin another round of protests if extra-Judicial killings continue in the state.

They made the threat on Friday following the death of a boy Abiola Olamide, who was alleged to have been killed by police officers on Sunday.

Barricades were mounted across major roads, preventing human and vehicular movements as the protesters expressed their grievances and demanded justice.

The deceased was said to have been killed at about 12:30 am in front of his residence in state capital.

While recalling several incidents of extrajudicial killings that led to the #ENDSARS protests, the group urged the Inspector General of Police to take necessary actions to curb the reoccurrence of such.

Following the development, an emergency meeting was held at the state command at the instance of the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode with the Special Adviser on Security; Commissioner for Youths and leaders of the Civil Society Organisations to ensure that the justice is served.