FG Says It Is Investigating Failure Of National Grid

The Ministry of Power on Saturday said it is investigating the collapse of the national grid.

The grid collapsed on Friday for the third time in as many weeks, plunging parts of the country into darkness.

In a statement, the Ministry said the process of restoration has already commenced.

“We wish to notify the general public of the incidence of a system collapse which occurred at 1830hrs on April 8th, 2022 resulting in power outages in many parts of the country,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: NERC Confirms Removal Of Electricity Subsidy

“While a detailed investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure is currently ongoing by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and System Operator (the operator of the national grid), the process of restoring supply is ongoing with some sections of the national grid already energised and supply restored to consumers.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid. This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.”