IGP Promotes 21,039 Junior Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the promotion of 21,039 junior police officers who were last promoted on or before 2017.

The promotion which comprised the elevation of 20,572 Sergeants to the next rank of Inspector, 324 Corporals to Sergeants, and 143 Constables to the rank of Corporal, is part of the ongoing efforts aimed at improving welfare, conditions of service, boosting the morale of personnel, with a view to repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

The IGP noted that the promotion of the officers is part of the manpower development drive of his administration to ensure that deserving personnel are promoted accordingly, to encourage hard work, and further embed the culture of merit, excellence, and dedication to duties.

Alkali Baba equally assured senior police officers that the Force high command is liaising with the Police Service Commission on the release of their promotion, which is expected to be approved and released as soon as possible.

While commending the newly promoted officers for their resilience and invaluable commitment to duties, he charged them to see their promotion as a call for renewed zeal, vigour, patriotism to duty, and further re-dedication to professional policing standards.

The IGP reiterated the commitment of his administration to entrenching longstanding reforms in the Nigeria Police Force.