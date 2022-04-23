Consensus Candidate: Tambuwal Distances Self From Saraki, Mohammed’s Emergence

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has dissociated himself from the consensus arrangement that led to the emergence of Dr Bukola Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed as the proposed presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Director of Organisation and Mobilisation for the Tambuwal Campaign Organisation (TCO), Nicholas Msheliza, made the position of the governor known in a statement on Friday.

Saraki is the immediate past President of the Senate and former governor of Kwara State while Mohammed is the incumbent governor of Bauchi State.

The trio of Tambuwal, Saraki, and Mohammed has embarked on a tour of states with an objective to consult with other presidential aspirants and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a bid to ensure the emergence of a northerner as the party’s candidate in the coming elections.

After weeks of consultations, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) of the PDP Governor Mohammed and Senator Saraki as their consensus candidates, following a meeting on Friday in Minna, Niger State.

The group which met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, explained that the trio alongside another aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, presented themselves for the consensus.

They later endorsed Mohammed and Saraki following a vote and urged both aspirants to work together for further consultations to come up with one consensus candidate.

Reacting to the development, Msheliza insisted that the consensus arrangement initially agreed had failed before the NEF’s meeting, stressing that Tambuwal would not renege in his pursuit of becoming the next president.

Read the full statement by TCO below: