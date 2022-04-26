Advertisement

US Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Positive For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 26, 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a roundtable discussion on Equal Pay Day with women leaders of advocacy organizations on March 24, 2021, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

 

 

US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday but is asymptomatic and not considered a current close contact of President Joe Biden, the White House said.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence,” said Harris’ press secretary, Kirsten Allen.

“She has not been a close contact to the president or first lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” Allen said, adding that Harris would “return to the White House when she tests negative.”



