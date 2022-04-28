FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays To Mark Workers’ Day, Eid-ul-Fitr

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, May 2 and 3 as public holidays to mark this year’s Workers Day and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Mr Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, made the declaration on Thursday on behalf of the Federal Government.

He congratulated workers across the country on the occasion and commended their hard work, diligence, and sacrifice.

The minister believes their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria commands in the comity of nations.

“Labour is the very essence of humanity,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore. “We are alive because we work and only the dead is incapable of working.”

Aregbesola, therefore, enjoined the workers to imbibe the culture of productivity, saying “The end of work is productivity.

“It is productivity that leads to the satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is, therefore, the path to national and individual prosperity.”

The minister urged workers to raise the bar of their trade in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s drive to rev up the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation.

Similarly, he congratulated all Muslims across the country for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Aregbesola called on them to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice, and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence that the security challenges in some parts of the country would soon be a thing of the past, noting that the government was putting determined efforts and all necessary measures in place for Nigerians to enjoy unfettered peace all round.

He assured Nigerians that the administration of President Buhari was fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners alike.

Aregbesola commended all security agencies for the successes recorded in the fight against criminals across the country and the peace that has returned to the formerly embattled places.

He also urged Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies nearest to them, noting that security was everybody’s responsibility.

The minister wished all Muslims a happy Eid-ul-Fitr celebration and prayed that the peace, blessings, and favours of Allah be with them.