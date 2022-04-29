Protest In Zamfara As PDP Screens State And Legislative Aspirants

There was a disagreement between some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following the screening exercise of the aspirants vying for state and federal legislative seats in the 2023 general election.

Some of the members of the party want the exercise to be put on hold and others want it to commence as scheduled.

Both parties later took a compromising stance to allow the screening committee to carry out the exercise as planned and issue certificates to the cleared aspirants.

The secretary of the committee for the screening exercise, Ishaq Hadi, admitted that there was uneasy calm earlier at the venue of the exercise but the situation has been put under control and the exercise is being carried out.

He appealed to members of the PDP to embrace unity and peace to ensure the smooth conduct of the screening and the victory of the party in the 2023 general election.

The Deputy Chairman of the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP, who is also one of the aspirants for the House of Representatives seat, Professor Kabiru Jabaka, stressed that there is strength in unity hence the need for members of the party to be united.

He called on members of the party to note the challenges the party faces in the state and urged them to work harmoniously in order to win the 2023 general election in the state in particular and the country in general.

Also, a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly under the platform of the PDP, Salisu Usman, commended the conduct of the screening exercise.

The protest against carrying out the PDP screening exercise as scheduled may not be unconnected with those groups Zamfara State PDP who are expecting their arrival into its folk to enable them to participate in the process.