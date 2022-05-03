Chief Of Air Staff Urges Officers To Double Efforts Against Insurgents

The Chief of Air Staff, Marshall Ishaka Amao, has urged the airmen and airwomen to sustain their tempo of operations and continue the fight against insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements to restore peace to all troubled parts of the country.

He gave the charge at the Eid-El-Fitr lunch with the personnel of Operation Whirl Punch and Quick Response Force in Minna, warning them to maintain professionalism as their efforts and sacrifices are being appreciated.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command (Kaduna), Air Vice Marshall Kenneth Khumzi said that 312 officers, 37 student pilots and 87 others are undergoing various training courses aimed at maintaining combat readiness and increasing inventory of aircraft.

Marshall Amao applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s support to the Nigerian Air Force and Armed Forces of Nigeria towards the achievement of the desired airpower goals.

In his remarks, the Commander 013 Quick Response Force and Air Component Operation Whirl Punch, Air Commodore, Idowu Ayo assured the COAS that the officers will do their best to curb the incessant killings and provide security for law-abiding citizens of the state.