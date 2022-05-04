2023: Oshiomhole Joins Presidential Race, Vows To Tax The Rich Appropriately

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his intention to run for the seat of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Oshiomhole said he will appropriately tax the rich to provide amenities for the poor.

“It is in the interest of the rich to pay that tax so they can enjoy their wealth,” he said saying that he will purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms in the next few hours.

“If we can subsidise petroleum products to the tune of trillions then we can subsidise education, agriculture etc.”

Oshiomhole, who is also former APC National Chairman, said if elected President, he will insist that textile and automobile companies who want the continued patronage of Nigerians must relocate their factories to Nigeria to give jobs to the teeming youths of the country.

While the APC is jostling for the right candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, many aspirants have declared their intention to become Nigeria’s President.

Prominent among them include Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Governor Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige; Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Others include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu; Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru among others.

Also not left out is Ekiti State Governor and the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, who on unveiling his agenda for the country earlier today.

He said, after consideration of where the nation is, he believes his entry into the race will rebirth a new Nigeria.

‘After careful consideration of where we are as a nation…I believe that my entry into the race will offer Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth,” Fayemi said.

He said it has been his singular honour to have been an active part at various times with other committed compatriots labouring from various works of life, labouring with determination towards rapid and sustained national progress.

“Dear compatriots, it is in the spirit of this abiding faith in our country and the promise of its unfinished greatness that I stand before you today in total humility and in all sense of responsibility solemnly declare to all within our party and Nigerians at large my decision to accept my name to be put forward for consideration by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and membership as our party’s standard-bearer in the upcoming contest for a successor to our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.”