‘You’re An Engineer With Repute’: Buhari Hails Umahi’s Infrastructure Drive

President Muhammadu Buhari had lauded Governor Dave Umahi’s infrastructure drive, describing the Ebonyi leader as an engineer with repute.

Buhari said this on Thursday while inaugurating the 700-metre length twin-flyover (also called King David’s University flyover).

”I am not an Engineer by discipline but my eyes are very clear, even through my eyeglasses,” Buhari said of Umahi during the inauguration of the project constructed at the cost of N2 billion, according to a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

“I am impressed with this performance and I know the projects will last. I congratulate the Governor on this feat and I am pleased to be associated with it.”

At Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area, President Buhari equally inaugurated the Cancer Centre at the King David University of Medical Sciences. The project was built and equipped by the Federal Government under TETFUND.

‘Indelible Marks’

During his two-day visit to the South-East state, Buhari is also expected to commission other projects at the state-owned varsity in Uburu. These included a twin flyover, a 12-kilometre dualised Federal Road, from Mbu, Enugu State to Uburu, the university building and the University Medical Hospital, facilities and equipment.

On his part, Governor Umahi thanked Buhari for approving the funding of the Centre, saying that the facility is one of the best around the globe.

”It is in the same standard as Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the State government also contributed to the project to bring it to completion,” the governor said.

Umahi also appreciated the President for acceding to the request of the state government on the Federal Government to take over the running of the teaching hospital of the university.

”This hospital is beyond the scope of any State government to run and we have been celebrating your approval of our request and are very proud that you are here to commission it yourself,” he said.

”You have left a lot of indelible marks in the development of this centre of excellence and it will never be forgotten.”