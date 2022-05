2023: Governor Inuwa Returns Nomination Forms, Says ‘No Shaking’ Gombe APC Ready

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms for his re-election bid on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The forms were returned on behalf of the Governor by his Chief of Staff, Abubakar Inuwa Kari at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, accompanied by party stalwarts, officials and political associates.

Both the expression of interest and nomination forms were earlier purchased and presented to the governor by friends, associates and political support groups to enable him seek re-election in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Speaking with newsmen after submitting the nomination forms on behalf of the governor, the Chief of Staff, expressed confidence that Governor Inuwa will win both the APC ticket and his re-election in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “We have a saying in Gombe and I will say it in Hausa, ‘Ko Gezau’ either today, tomorrow or now we are ready for the elections, no shaking.”

Adding that the recent defection in the state remains no threat to Inuwa’s re-election.

“We are taking the campaigns from the PDP, nobody is leaving the APC, yes we had a few defections a few months ago but people are trooping into the APC.

“We are solidly on ground and we are fully ready.

“Any person that goes to Gombe State now knows that Governor Inuwa Yahaya has transformed the state over the last three years. The people of Gombe are grateful for what he has done.

“You go to Gombe today, you know you’ll see a new Gombe. And like one of his colleagues said when he came a few weeks ago, he called my principal the quiet storm and reference point of purposeful leadership.

“Gombe has changed for the better. So I invite you to come to Gombe and see for yourselves. The governor has succeeded in creating a clear development roadmap and has placed the state on the trajectory of sustainable development through a 10-year plan known as Development Agenda for Gombe State,” Inuwa Kari declared.