Six Killed As Security Operatives Foil Attack On Palace In Imo

Six hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been killed in Imo State, following their attempt to unleash terror at the palace of the state’s Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highness Eze Dr E. C Okeke.

Police spokesman, CSP Michael Abattam, in a statement on Monday said that hoodlums in their numbers were sighted in three Hilux vehicles shooting sporadically, fiercely advancing towards the palace.

On receipt of the information, the Command’s Tactical Team joined by the military immediately mobilized and rushed to the King’s house.

When the hoodlums sighted the combined team, they the security operatives in a gun duel, throwing petrol bombs.

CSP Abattam noted that the “gallant team responded, positioning themselves professionally.

“In the exchange of gun fire that ensued, the hoodlums were overwhelmed due to the superior fire-power of the combined team and in the process, six of the hoodlums were neutralized while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries”.

According to him, the combined team did not relent in their effort, they chased the hoodlums recovering one pump action gun, three blood stained cutlasses and three Hilux Vehicles suspected to have been snatched from innocent citizens.

The police spokesman said calm has been restored in the area and the corpses of the neutralized criminals have been removed and deposited in the mortuary.

He further revealed that on the side of the combined team, no life was lost, but one of the police vehicles got burnt due to the fire from the petrol bomb.

Meanwhile, the police say efforts are in top gear to arrest other fleeing hoodlums, adding that security in Orlu and its environs have been beefed up to forestall any further attacks in the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, while commending the combined team for their gallantry, urged them not to relent in their efforts until all criminal elements and their cohorts are made to face the full wrath of the law.

CP Barde thanked Imolites for their constant support and advised them to always assist the police and other security agencies with credible and timely information.

He urged them to promptly report any person seen with bullet wounds to the nearest Police Station or call the Police Emergency Control Room numbers; 080347773600 or 08098880197.

The Commissioner of Police called on the peace loving people of Imo State to go about their lawful businesses without fear of any molestation as all the security agencies are working assiduously in synergy to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.