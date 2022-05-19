Buhari Arrives In Abu Dhabi, To Meet New President

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates to meet with the country’s new President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In the Arab nation, Buhari will convey his condolences on the passing of the ex-President and ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu said that President Buhari is also expected to extend congratulations to the new President, renewing bonds of the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and the UAE.

Buhari had earlier reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, admitting that the cooperation between both governments has helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.

“Under the new leadership, President Buhari looks forward to a bigger and stronger partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity of both countries,” Shehu stated.

Accompanying the President on the foreign trip are the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Isa Ali Pantami; the Minister of Federal Capital Territory; Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Others included the National Security Adviser, Major-General Mohammed Monguno (retd), and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday.