Floodings: Abuja Residents Angry As FCTA Demolishes Dozens Of Houses

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday began the demolition of houses in Abuja, triggering a mixture of fear and anger among residents.

Channels Television observed the houses were pulled down at the Trade More Estate, Lugbe in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

Affected building owners were seen hurriedly evacuating their properties and conveying them in several vehicles so as not to lose all their hard earnings.

The demolition comes barely 48 hours after the federal authorities issued a notice, a situation that made residents accuse the FCTA officials of putting them in an embarrassing situation.

Speaking to journalists, the Chairman of Trademore Estate Phase 2, Uchechukwu Moses, said residents of the area were angry because the FCT minister approved just 23 houses for demolition but they observed that over 96 buildings were actually marked to be pulled down.

“Our residents are gathered in concern and in fear. The moment Control were in our estate yesterday to mark houses that are supposed to be demolished, the concern is that from the papers, we learned that 23 houses were approved but from the count that we did yesterday, over 96 houses have been marked,” he said.

Other residents lamented that even buildings that have experienced floods previously were marked for demolition, wondering what their plight would be.

While wondering if the flooding situation would change in the nation’s capital as a result of the demolition, the affected residents said the FCTA authorities claimed they just wanted a free flow of the flood.

See pictures from the demolition below: