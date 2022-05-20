Advertisement

China Condemns Canada’s ‘Groundless’ Huawei 5G Ban

Channels Television  
Updated May 20, 2022
The logo of Chinese company Huawei is seen on the screen of a Huawei mobile phone held in the photographer's hand in London on July 14, 2020. - Britain on Tuesday ordered its telecom providers to stop purchasing 5G equipment from China's Huawei giant from the start of next year, and to strip out all of its equipment by 2027. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)
The logo of Chinese company Huawei is seen on the screen of a Huawei mobile phone held in the photographer’s hand in London on July 14, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

 

 

 

China on Friday hit out at Ottawa for blocking Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE from Canadian 5G networks, describing the ban as “groundless” ban and based on spurious security risks.

Canada’s long-awaited move follows the United States and other key allies, and comes on the heels of a diplomatic row between Ottawa and Beijing over the detention of a senior Huawei executive on a US warrant, which has now been resolved.

“China is firmly opposed to this,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters of the 5G block, adding Beijing would “take all necessary measures” to protect Chinese companies.

“This move runs counter to market economy principles and free trade rules,” he added.

Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne made the announcement on Thursday, citing their “intention to prohibit the inclusion of Huawei and ZTE products and services in Canada’s telecommunication systems.”

The United States has warned of the security implications of giving Chinese tech companies access to telecommunications infrastructure that could be used for state espionage.

Both Huawei and Beijing have rejected the allegations, while Beijing warned of repercussions for nations placing restrictions on the telecoms equipment provider.

Wang on Friday accused the Canadian government of “seriously damaging the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.”



More on Info Tech

Best Four Secure Sites To Sell Gift Cards And Redeem To Naira In Nigeria – Legit Cards

Musk Sends Mixed Messages On Twitter Deal, Pressuring Shares

iPod RIP: How Apple’s Music Player Transformed An Industry

Tariff Review Crucial To Prevent Catastrophe In Telecoms Sector, Operators Warn

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV